Flagg (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Flagg missed the first game of his brief NBA career Wednesday night after falling ill, but he'll return to the hardwood Friday evening to take on New Orleans. The rookie forward is playing well of late, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his previous five appearances.