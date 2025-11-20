Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Will return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (illness) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Flagg missed the first game of his brief NBA career Wednesday night after falling ill, but he'll return to the hardwood Friday evening to take on New Orleans. The rookie forward is playing well of late, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his previous five appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Dealing with illness•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Co-leads Dallas in scoring•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Scores 16 points with four TOs•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Fills up stat sheet in loss•