Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Russell was a late addition to the injury report. He's been in and out of the rotation recently, averaging 12.5 minutes over his last four appearances.
