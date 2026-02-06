Wizards' D'Angelo Russell: Listed out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (recently traded) is out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Wednesday's Anthony Davis (finger) trade is still in the pending process, which means Russell isn't ready to make his Wizards debut. His next chance to do so comes Sunday against Miami.
