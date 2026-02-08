site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' D'Angelo Russell: Out again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Russell (not with team) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Russell has yet to join the team since being acquired from Dallas on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if he will carve out a role in Washington.
