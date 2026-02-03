Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Unavailable Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Russell has been downgraded to out after falling ill. His absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Mavericks' rotation Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Absent from injury report•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Late scratch with illness•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Back in rotation•