Finney-Smith closed Wednesday's 125-112 loss to the Celtics with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

Finney-Smith had been held 16 total points over his last three games heading into Wednesday's clash, but he responded with a decent shooting night against Boston. He also added his usual production on the boards and tied his best mark of the season with two blocked shots. The 29-year-old is averaging 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 33.4 minutes through 17 matchups this year.