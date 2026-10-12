Finney-Smith (rest) will play in Monday's preseason game against the Thunder, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Finney-Smith rested Saturday but will be back in action Monday and should play a major role with most of Atlanta's regulars sitting out for rest. The veteran forward has been a solid defender and floor-spacer in his career, but he struggled mightily, mostly due to injuries, during his one-year stint with the Rockets in the 2025-26 season. In Atlanta, Finney-Smith will compete for a reserve role, limiting his fantasy appeal.