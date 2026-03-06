Middleton ended with 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to Orlando.

Middleton put together his best scoring performance since Feb. 22, and he rewarded the Mavs for keeping him in the starting lineup even after the return of Naji Marshall from a bruised finger. However, Middleton has been held to single figures in three of his last six games, so the consistency simply hasn't been there lately from the veteran forward. Production on the offensive end will only become more difficult once Cooper Flagg builds back up to a full workload.