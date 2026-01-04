Thompson accumulated nine points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 win over Houston.

Thompson scored single digits for the third time in the past five games, arguably his most passive stretch of the season. With his best well behind him, Thompson's entire fantasy value is now reliant on his three-point shooting. In 33 appearances thus far, he has averaged just 11.1 points and 2.7 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes per game, leaving him well off the standard league radar.