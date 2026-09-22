Thompson is the clear front-runner to open the season as Miami's starting shooting guard, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

While the Heat are expected to hold a competition for the job during the preseason, Thompson's floor-spacing ability makes him a natural fit alongside Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The veteran sharpshooter made 38.3 percent on 7.6 three-point attempts per game with Dallas last regular season and has converted 38.7 percent from deep over the past three regular seasons.