Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Nets 17 points with five triples
Thompson closed Tuesday's 123-114 victory over the Nets with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes.
Thompson went just 3-for-11 from the floor in his previous outing, so it was nice to see him get things back on track against the defensively-challenged Nets Tuesday evening. Thompson tends to be good for some triples, but he typically doesn't impact other areas of the box score, making him little more than a three-point specialist in deep leagues.
