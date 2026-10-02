Coach Dusty May has been impressed by Sasser's off-ball play during training camp, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Sasser is competing for a bench role ahead of the 2026-27 season, and he's showing early on why he deserves a spot in the rotation. "Sass, first of all, I've been impressed with his cutting. He's been a real contributor when he wasn't even directly involved in the play," said May. "He's had a lot of those hidden plays that really make the team go. His shooting, his decision-making has been very sound, and defensively, he played at Houston, so we know we're going to get his best effort." Sasser averaged 5.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 38 regular-season appearances a season ago in Detroit before joining Dallas in June as part of a six-team trade.