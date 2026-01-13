Christie ended with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-105 win over the Nets.

That's now seven games in a row and eight of his last nine contests in double-digit scoring figures for Christie, who's certainly in streaming conversations at the moment. Over his last nine appearances, Christie has averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per tilt.