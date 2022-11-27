Kleber (back) logged 29 minutes off the bench and finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 105-100 loss to the Raptors.

Kleber served as the Mavericks' top big man off the bench as he made his return from a four-game absence due to a sore back. The Mavericks are listing Reggie Bullock (rest) as out for Sunday's contest against the Bucks, so Dorian Finney-Smith could move up to small forward to open up extra playing time in the frontcourt for the likes of Kleber, Christian Wood and Dwight Powell in the second half of the back-to-back set.