Kleber ended Monday's 121-114 loss to Phoenix with 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), one rebound and one block over 25 minutes.

Kleber provided a much-needed offensive spark beside Luka Doncic in the first half, knocking down five three-pointers en route to 16 points. He was unable to replicated that success after halftime, however, knocking down only one more triple and contributing very little in terms of complementary stats. Kleber averaged 17.3 points across his first three games of the postseason but has totaled a mere 29 points over four contests since.