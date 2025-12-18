Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Marshall was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. Anthony Davis (calf) is also questionable, so the Mavericks could potentially be thin at forward Thursday.
