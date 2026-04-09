Marshall (hip) is doubtful for Friday's game against San Antonio.

Marshall suffered a left hip injury during Tuesday's clash against the Clippers and was forced to sit out of Wednesday's game as a result of the injury. It appears he'll need even more time to recover after being listed as doubtful for Friday, which would mean more playing time for Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith in the frontcourt. Expect another update on Marshall's status closer to tipoff.