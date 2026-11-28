Marshall had 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over the Suns.

Marshall operated as one of Dallas' secondary offensive creators with Kyrie Irving (knee) sidelined, finishing behind only Cooper Flagg in assists. The versatile forward could also see additional playing time if Caleb Martin (ankle), who exited Friday's contest prematurely, is forced to miss time. Marshall doesn't need to be a prolific scorer to be relevant in fantasy, and his ability to contribute assists and steals from either forward spot makes him an appealing option in deeper category leagues, especially if his scoring continues to sit in the double digits. He has scored in double digits in six of his last eight appearances.