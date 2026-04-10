Mavericks' Naji Marshall: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marshall (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
As expected after entering the day with a doubtful tag, Marshall will sit out his second consecutive contest due to a left hip contusion he sustained during Tuesday's loss to the Clippers. With Marshall officially sidelined again, the Mavericks will likely lean on Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith to absorb the available minutes in the frontcourt.
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