Marshall amassed 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Heat.

With P.J. Washington (ankle) sidelined, Marshall continues to start at power forward and filled the box score Wednesday. Marshall is worth considering in most fantasy leagues until Washington returns, as he's averaged 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 38.0 minutes per contest over four games as a starter this season.