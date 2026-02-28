Marshall (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Marshall appears to have picked up a right finger contusion during Friday's loss to the Grizzlies, a contest in which he exploded for 36 points and 10 rebounds in 42 minutes. The Mavericks are already shorthanded with Cooper Flagg (foot) and P.J. Washington (ankle) dealing with injuries, so Marshall's availability will be key for the Dallas frontcourt.