Marshall is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left foot strain.

Marshall is dealing with an ailing foot, so he could skip the Mavs' final game heading into the All-Star break. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if Marshall is forced to the sidelines, that would open up minutes for Max Christie and Khris Middleton.

