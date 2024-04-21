Prosper won't start Game 1 of the opening-round series against the Clippers on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Dallas resting its regulars, Prosper drew a spot start during the regular-season finale and posted 15 points (5-14 FG) and eight rebounds in 37 minutes during a loss to the Thunder. The Mavericks are at full strength to start the postseason, so the rookie isn't guaranteed playing time.