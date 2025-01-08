Washington ended Tuesday's 118-97 victory over the Lakers with 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes.

With both Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) in street clothes, Washington has stepped up for the Mavs. During the three games both star guards have missed in January, Washington is averaging 18.0 points, 8.3 boards, 2.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals while seeing his usage skyrocket -- he's averaged 18.0 FG attempts and 6.0 three-point attempts during that stretch, volume well above his norm. irving could be back later this month, but Doncic is expected to be sidelined into February, so the door is open for Washington to continue seeing an elevated role in the short term.