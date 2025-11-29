Nembhard is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Nembhard will start in his first NBA regular-season game Friday while Brandon Williams comes off the bench. Nembhard played 17 minutes during Dallas' loss to Miami on Monday -- all in the second half -- and the undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga appears to have earned a regular spot in the Mavericks' rotation, at least in the short term.