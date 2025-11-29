default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Nembhard is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Nembhard will start in his first NBA regular-season game Friday while Brandon Williams comes off the bench. Nembhard played 17 minutes during Dallas' loss to Miami on Monday -- all in the second half -- and the undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga appears to have earned a regular spot in the Mavericks' rotation, at least in the short term.

More News