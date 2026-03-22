Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Slides back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Nembhard's streak of four consecutive starts will come to an end Saturday night. Max Christie, Naji Marshall, Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford make up the Mavericks' first unit. Nembhard averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists across 25.8 minutes during his four-game start streak.
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