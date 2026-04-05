Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Lakers.
P.J. Washington (illness) will replace Nembhard in the first unit in his return from a three-game stint on the sidelines. As a reserve this season, Nembhard owns averages of 4.1 points and 3.9 assists per game.
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