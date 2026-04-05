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section: | slug: mavericks-tyler-smith-available-to-play | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Mavericks' Tyler Smith: Available to play
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1 min read
Smith (back) is available to play Sunday against the Lakers.
Smith could have a tough time getting into the rotation with Marvin Bagley active. Smith is averaging 2.6 points and 2.8 points per game this season.
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