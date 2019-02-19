Michael Beasley: Headed back to China
Beasley is expected to finalize a contract Tuesday with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It will mark Beasley's third stint in the CBA after he previously suited up for the Shanghai Sharks in the 2014-15 season and the Shangdong Golden Stars in 2015-16. Beasley averaged north of 28 points in both trials in the CBA and would likely become one of the top players on the circuit upon returning to China, so it's unsurprising that his contract is believed to include "significant cash," per Wojnarowski. Beasley's commitment to Guangdong is only expected to run through the end of the CBA campaign -- likely at some point in March or April, depending on the duration of the team's playoff run -- so it's possible he could still resurface at the NBA level before the regular season concludes in April.
