James, who was waived by the Pelicans on Saturday, will play for Panathinaikos, a Greek basketball club, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

Before signing his contract with the Suns over the summer, James had most recently played with Panathinaikos, averaging 13.1 points and 3.0 assists across 24 games. He'll reportedly return there, seemingly ending any chances he'll play for another NBA team this season.