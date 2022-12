Walker posted 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 39 minutes during Thursday's 100-96 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Walker led Westchester in points Thursday after missing Tuesday's with a left adductor strain. While he did score the ball well, he tallied two turnovers to just one assist.