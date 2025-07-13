Walker finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 96-94 win against the 76ers.

Walker had an incredibly efficient shooting performance from beyond the arc, hitting six of his nine attempts. The Florida State product is hoping to land an NBA contract, as he has played a game on the professional level since the 2021-22 campaign, where he appeared in two games with the Suns.