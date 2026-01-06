The Raptors waived Bamba on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bamba signed with the Raptors on Dec. 29 to a one-year contract, but the deal was set to become fully guaranteed if he had remained on the roster through Wednesday. Rather than keeping Bamba around at a prorated $1.86 million salary, the Raptors will instead part ways with the veteran center. With Jakob Poetll (back) still facing an uncertain timeline to return to action, the Raptors could still elect to bring Bamba back on a 10-day deal in order to bolster their depth in the frontcourt. Bamba played just six total minutes over two appearances in four games after signing his deal with Toronto.