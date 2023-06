The Lakers waived Bamba on Thursday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bamba will look for his third team in six seasons after spending the first four years of his career with Orlando before being traded to the Lakers mid-way through 2022-23. In nine appearances for Los Angeles, Bamba averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes. While the 2018 No. 6 pick's career hasn't exactly panned out, teams could offer him a cheap contract in free agency to fill a backup center role.