Coach Kenny Atkinson said Sunday that Crabbe (knee) remains limited to individual workouts and hasn't resumed team-oriented drills, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

While Atkinson acknowledged that Crabbe is "trending more positive," he didn't issue a timeline for the swingman's return to game action. At this point, it appears best to view Crabbe as week to week. He doesn't appear on track to play in either of the Nets' next two games (Wednesday against the Magic or Friday against the Knicks) at the very least.