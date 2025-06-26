Saraf was selected by the Nets with the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Saraf makes the move stateside with a lot of international experience, as he spent the 2024-25 season playing at Ratiopharm Ulm in the German Bundesliga. He also led the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket tournament in scoring and was named the MVP. Saraf needs to improve his long-range shooting to carve out a steady role in the NBA, but even in that scenario, he projects as a player who's not likely to make an impact in the rotation in a few more years in a best-case scenario. Saraf averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game with Ratiopharm in 2024-25. The Nets also selected Egor Demin (No. 8), Nolan Traore (No. 19), Drake Powell (No. 22) and Danny Wolf (No. 27) in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.