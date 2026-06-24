Nets' Ben Saraf: Nets add another guard

Saraf should have more competition for playing time in the backcourt after the Nets selected Mikel Brown with the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Saraf, a 2025 first-round pick, opened his rookie season as a starter before becoming more of a part-time player, bouncing back and forth from the G League throughout the course of the year. It wasn't until the late stages of the regular season that Brooklyn handed him more of a featured role, as the team battled a litany of injuries down the stretch and needed healthy bodies to soak up extra minutes. Saraf could carve out a role as the top backup point guard in 2026-27, but the addition of Brown complicates his path to steady minutes.