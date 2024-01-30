Simmons (back) scored 10 points (5-5 FG) and added 11 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 18 minutes Monday in the Nets' 147-114 win over the Jazz.

Expectations were rightfully held in check for Simmons on Monday after he had missed the Nets' previous 38 games while recovering from a nerve impingement in his lower back, but the 27-year-old performed far better in his return than most could have hoped. Despite not clearing 20 minutes on the night, Simmons was a dominant plus-27 during his time on the court and was efficient not only as a shooter but also as a passer, as he committed no turnovers on the night. It's unclear if Simmons will reclaim the 30-plus-minute role as the Nets' starting point guard that he held earlier this season, but his performance Monday certainly gave him a compelling case to unseat the struggling Spencer Dinwiddie for that role. Even if the Nets elect to keep him on the bench, Simmons looks to be worthy of a pickup in 12- and perhaps even 10-team leagues where he might be available on the waiver wire following his prolonged absence.