Thomas is dealing with a nasal fracture but will play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Thomas sustained the nasal fracture in Friday's loss to Cleveland but will play in the front end of the team's back-to-back set Sunday. Through two regular-season appearances, the 24-year-old guard is averaging 24.0 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent from the field in 29.5 minutes per contest. He should remain one of the team's top offensive options alongside Michael Porter.