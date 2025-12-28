Thomas generated 30 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 20 minutes of Saturday's 123-107 win over the Timberwolves.

It was Thomas's first game action since Nov. 5, but he didn't have to shake off any rust. He put on a show, notching his third 30-point performance in nine appearances this season despite playing just 20 minutes. While the Nets will likely continue to ease Thomas into a starter's workload, Saturday's contest showed his huge fantasy upside.