Thomas finished Monday's 120-107 loss to the Warriors with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 19 minutes.

Thomas failed to provide anything of substance, and he was unable to replicate his 30-point effort from Saturday. While this was certainly not his best performance, managers are simply glad to see him back on the court. Given his lengthy injury history, Brooklyn is likely to be extra cautious moving forward, meaning his minutes will be monitored, as will his availability for back-to-back sets. He should be rostered in all leagues, keeping in mind there will be some ups and downs along the way.