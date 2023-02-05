Thomas notched 44 points (16-23 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-123 victory over the Wizards.

With Ben Simmons (knee) and T.J. Warren (shin) joining Kevin Durant (knee) on the sideline recently, Thomas had re-entered the rotation in the Nets' previous two games and averaged 20 points in 23.5 minutes between those contests, but he took his scoring production to career-best heights while Kyrie Irving (calf) joined Brooklyn's growing list of missing players Saturday. Simmons and Warren are both day-to-day and could be back in action Monday against the Clippers, but with Irving likely to remain out through at least the Feb. 9 trade deadline after informing the Nets of his desire to be moved, Thomas at least makes for an enticing cursory pickup, particularly in points leagues. The second-year guard typically doesn't contribute in the peripheral categories and can't be counted on to shoot as efficiently as he did Saturday, but Thomas has shown no hesitancy to put up shot attempts even in a modest amount of minutes.