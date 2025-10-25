Thomas delivered 33 points (12-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and nine assists across 35 minutes in Friday's 131-124 loss to the Cavaliers.

Thomas was largely inefficient in the season opener after scoring 15 points but shooting 2-for-9 from the floor. He didn't have that problem in this loss, and Thomas should be one of the Nets' main offensive weapons on a game-to-game basis. Thomas is expected to have license to shoot at will and let it fly from anywhere on the court, so he might be a valuable fantasy option even if the team struggles throughout the campaign.