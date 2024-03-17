Thomas totaled 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 loss to the Pacers.

Thomas carried the Nets in scoring and finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double, but he was unable to do everything on his own, and the Nets ended up losing by a sizable 21-point margin. The team's overall struggles shouldn't impact Thomas' fantasy upside, however, as he has scored at least 20 points in each of his last four appearances since returning from a six-game absence on March 9. Thomas is also averaging 22.8 points per game since moving to a permanent starting role on Jan. 27.