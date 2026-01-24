Thomas won't play in Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a sprained left ankle.

Thomas has picked up a sprained ankle recently, and the issue will prevent him from appearing in Sunday's contest. The 24-year-old guard has been ice cold from the field recently, averaging 5.8 points on 21.2 percent shooting across 21.0 minutes over his last four games. Nolan Traore (illness) is also out, so look for Terance Mann and Ben Saraf to see more playing time. Thomas's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Phoenix.