Thomas totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound and one assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 120-96 loss to the Rockets.

Thomas turned in an efficient performance and led the Nets in scoring from the bench, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old guard is still seemingly on a minutes restriction following a 20-game absence due to a hamstring strain, though he saw a slight bump in playing time compared to his first two outings after the extended absence. Over his last three appearances, Thomas has averaged 21.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game.