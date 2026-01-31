Thomas notched 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes during Friday's 109-99 win over Utah.

Thomas flashed his offensive upside, scoring at least 20 points for the first time in his past 12 games. Despite what he is capable of on the offensive end of the floor, it is clear that Brooklyn doesn't view him as a key piece of its future. He is yet to exceed 25 minutes since returning from injury, instead playing as a microwave scoring option off the bench. At best, he should be viewed as a streaming option for anyone needing points and threes.