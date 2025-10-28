Thomas posted nine points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 137-109 loss to the Rockets.

Following his 40-point performance in Sunday's loss to the Spurs, Thomas crashed back down to Earth in the second half of the team's back-to-back set. The 24-year-old had posted back-to-back games with at least 33 points before finishing with a season-low nine on Monday. Thomas should continue to see ample opportunities on a rebuilding Nets squad, and he's averaging 24.3 points across 28.8 minutes per game in four regular-season outings.