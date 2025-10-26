Thomas (face) returned in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Spurs, per the broadcast.

Thomas went to the locker room late in the first half after sustaining a facial cut, with Jalen Wilson starting the second half in his place. However, the guard returned to action at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter, though with the Nets facing a large deficit, the team may opt to rest him down the stretch in the fourth quarter.