Nets' Cam Thomas: Returns to action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (face) returned in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Spurs, per the broadcast.
Thomas went to the locker room late in the first half after sustaining a facial cut, with Jalen Wilson starting the second half in his place. However, the guard returned to action at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter, though with the Nets facing a large deficit, the team may opt to rest him down the stretch in the fourth quarter.