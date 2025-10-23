Thomas produced 15 points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), two assists, one rebound, one block and two turnovers in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 loss to the Hornets.

Thomas is essentially the only guy on this Brooklyn team who can create his own shot, so he's going to get all the shots he can handle this season. He'll be scoring in bunches with regularity, but his value will be limited, as he rarely brings peripheral stats to the box score. He is who he is.